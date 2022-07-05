Paul Okoye says the entertainment industry is the only sector making progress in Nigeria

"Nigeria is totally backward the only thing moving forward is music/entertainment," he tweeted.

The singer and his twin brother, Peter, have been quite vocal about the political situation in the country.

Only recently Peter declared that he was going to restrict people without their PVCs from visiting his office and home.

According to the singer, it was all part of activities to gear Nigerians to actively take part in the next general elections.

"I have just instructed my security and my management that No one is allowed to visit my house or my office without showing there PVC!" he tweeted.

Pulse Nigeria

"This also includes my management team and entourage! No PVC! No Visits and Travels!… We must get it right this time and vote out bad leaders."

Okoye and some of his colleagues have been at the forefront of voters registration ahead of the 2023 general elections.

These celebrities have stood their ground about Nigeria getting it right in the next elections.

Some of these celebrities have even vowed to call out their colleagues who collect money from politicians to campaign for them.