Paul Okoye says the entertainment industry is the only sector making progress in Nigeria

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

"Nigeria is totally backward the only thing moving forward is music/entertainment," he tweeted.

The singer and his twin brother, Peter, have been quite vocal about the political situation in the country.

Only recently Peter declared that he was going to restrict people without their PVCs from visiting his office and home.

According to the singer, it was all part of activities to gear Nigerians to actively take part in the next general elections.

"I have just instructed my security and my management that No one is allowed to visit my house or my office without showing there PVC!" he tweeted.

"This also includes my management team and entourage! No PVC! No Visits and Travels!… We must get it right this time and vote out bad leaders."

Okoye and some of his colleagues have been at the forefront of voters registration ahead of the 2023 general elections.

These celebrities have stood their ground about Nigeria getting it right in the next elections.

Some of these celebrities have even vowed to call out their colleagues who collect money from politicians to campaign for them.

"Thunder will fire any celebrity that collects money to campaign for useless candidates in the forthcoming elections. We must all put greed aside and do what is right for once," BBNaija's Ifuennada said in a recent post on IG.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

