ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

7 things to know about the controversial Pastor TB Joshua

Deborah Akwa

These seven insights will provide a glimpse into the multifaceted legacy of TB Joshua.

Nigerian 'Prophet', Pastor TB Joshua
Nigerian 'Prophet', Pastor TB Joshua

Recommended articles

The popular televangelist suddenly died on June 5, 2021, just a week before his 58th birthday.

Here are seven things to know about the spiritual leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was born on June 12, 1963, in Arigidi Akoko, Nigeria and hails from Ondo State. TB Joshua was born into a poor family which shaped his compassionate outlook on life.

TB Joshua attended St. Stephen's Anglican primary school in Arigidi Akoko from 1971 to 1977 but didn’t complete one year of his secondary school education. He also attempted to join the military but a train breakdown left him stranded on his way to the military academy.

TB Joshua was married to Evelyn Joshua for over 30 years, and the couple had three children named Serah, Promise, and Joseph.

ADVERTISEMENT
TB Joshua, late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN)
TB Joshua, late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) “It will rain till the end of this week to wipe away the Coronavirus” – TB Joshua declares Pulse Ghana

He founded SCOAN in 1987, a ministry renowned for its global outreach, humanitarian efforts, and the Emmanuel TV network which had more than 15,000 members.

Beyond his spiritual leadership, he supported numerous philanthropic initiatives. A 2011 Forbes article about the five richest pastors in Nigeria estimated that T.B. Joshua spent $20 million on education, healthcare and rehabilitation programmes for former Niger Delta militants.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also donated over ₦26 million to restore electricity in four councils in the Akoko area of Ondo State, and also made donations to police forces in Nigeria, Ghana, and Columbia. The televangelist also built the Emmanuel School in Lahore, Pakistan and rebuilt a school destroyed by the 2016 Ecuador earthquake.

Popular televangelist, TB Joshua
Popular televangelist, TB Joshua ece-auto-gen

The minister was widely known for his prophetic messages and miracles. His miracle ministry gained international attention in which people from different parts of the country would come with diverse health issues hoping for a divine transformation.

Furthermore, he was also known for performing exorcisms on people allegedly possessed by evil spirits. Celebrities like; Kwabla Senanu, Camilla Mberekpe, Denise Williams, and Jim Iyke all claimed to have been delivered by TB Joshua.

ADVERTISEMENT

TB Joshua did not only perform miracles, he predicted events worldwide, including the death of Michael Jackson, the 2012 and 2013 winners of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and many others.

Emmanuel TV became a powerful tool for spreading TB Joshua’s teachings and ministry globally. The TV network was widely known across Africa and Latin America and had a large social media presence with over 6 million fans on Facebook and over one million subscribers on YouTube.

Deborah Akwa Deborah Akwa Deborah Akwa is a Content writer with a pinch of wittiness. She has keen interest in DIY content. When she's not writing, she loves to engage in healthy conversations. Contact: deborah.akwa@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 things to know about the controversial Pastor TB Joshua

7 things to know about the controversial Pastor TB Joshua

Funke Akindele on how she broke the box office with 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Funke Akindele on how she broke the box office with 'A Tribe Called Judah'

BBNaija's Chizzy speaks up after surviving near fatal car accident

BBNaija's Chizzy speaks up after surviving near fatal car accident

1971 film about a Nigerian immigrant in '60s US 'Bushman' returns to cinemas

1971 film about a Nigerian immigrant in '60s US 'Bushman' returns to cinemas

Her husband must be deserving - BBNaija's Doyin David on Mama Zee

Her husband must be deserving - BBNaija's Doyin David on Mama Zee

Any man I date would have to move to the Island - BBNaija star Doyin

Any man I date would have to move to the Island - BBNaija star Doyin

Nadia Buari stuns fans as she hints at welcoming 5th child, reactions follow

Nadia Buari stuns fans as she hints at welcoming 5th child, reactions follow

Nigerian-American Ayo Edebiri wins Best Actress at 2024 Golden Globes

Nigerian-American Ayo Edebiri wins Best Actress at 2024 Golden Globes

Bien reveals that Sauti Sol attended therapy before embarking on hiatus

Bien reveals that Sauti Sol attended therapy before embarking on hiatus

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How many out of Davido's essentials did you guess? [Instagram/Davido]

Here are the 10 things Davido can't live without

Nollywood veteran Zack Orji was visited by the first lady while in the hospital [Instagram/ZackOrji]

Nollywood actor Zack Orji is in stable condition, Abuja hospital confirms

Ja Rule

Ja Rule unveils plans to establish school in Ghana

Ex-members accuse Pastor TB Joshua of rape, torture, forced abortion

Ex-members accuse Pastor TB Joshua of rape, torture, forced abortion