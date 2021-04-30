RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's daughter Sharon and her husband Phillip Frimpong welcome their 1st child

Odion Okonofua

The couple tied the knot back in 2018.

Sharon Oyakhilome and her hubby Philip Frimpong [Instagram/CarissaSharon]

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's daughter, Sharon and her husband, Philip Frimpong have welcomed their first child together.

The founder of the Love World Incorporated also known as Christ Embassy shared the good news via his social media page.

"So thrilled with boundless joy to welcome my new baby grand daughter, Arielle Rachelle-Marise. We’re all full of praise to the Lord for His priceless gift and grace through Sharon & Phil, parents of the newborn. Glory to God," he wrote.

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

