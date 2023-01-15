'Papa Ajasco:'  Original actor Abiodun Ayoyinka clarifies death mixup 

Ogunrombi, who came in for Ayoyinka after the latter left the 'Papa Ajasco' show, died in the late hours of yesterday, January 14.

Many people who were not aware that the late Ogunrombi was a replacement for the original Papa Ajasco, Ayoyinka, have since published the latter's pictures in their reports on the late Ogunrombi's passing.

On Sunday, January 15, Ayoyinka spoke out and put out a video to clarify the mixup.

"My name is Abiodun Ayoyinka popularly known as Papa Ajasco. I am not dead. I am still alive. And thank you very much my fans out there for your concern. I really appreciate you people," Ayoyinka said in the video.

Ayoyinka played the role from 1996 to 2005, and from 2007 till present.