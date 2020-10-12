On October 11, 2020, Nigerian singer, Oxlade was injured at the #EndSARS protests in Surulere, Lagos. The singer who had gone there to protest had said that his manager, Ojah B was being tortured by the Nigerian police.

He wrote, "They’re torturing ojahb as we speak..... They’re hurting my brother." This follows his earlier tweets, "Dem done hold my manager !!! Oppression is still happening Ojah b is in the police custody This country !!!!!"

This comes after news that legend, Femi Kuti finally joined the #EndSARS protests around the Ajuwon area of Lagos.