Oprah Winfrey's father is dead

"Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard. My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak," she wrote.

"Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside, I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing."

"That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts 🙏🏾"

Until his death, Vernon was a barber for over 50 years and owned the Winfrey Barber & Beauty Shop in Nashville.

Vernon was also in politics.