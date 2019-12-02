Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has been honoured with a doctorate degree from the first private university in Nigeria, Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo state.

The actress shared the news via her Instagram page on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She went on to post a series of photos of herself dressed in an academic gown and caption which her new title.

“Say what? Lol... Before the official pictures... Dr. Mrs. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, MFR. 🚀 #igbinedionuniversity #Godisdoingit,” she captioned the photo.

Congratulations to Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde on this feather added to her hat from all of us at Pulse. She joins the list of celebrities and public figures who have been honoured by prestigious universities across the globe.

A few months ago, Mo Abudu, Linda Ikeji, and Chimamanda Adichie were both honoured at different universities abroad with doctorate degrees.

Chimamanda Adichie’s Yale honourary degree...

The award-winning author shared her latest achievement via her Instagram page on Monday, June 10, 2019. Chimamanda Adichie joined the shortlist of receipts who were honoured by the institution. [Instagram/ChimamandaAdichie]

Chimamanda is no newcomer to awards as she has received quite a number of them from prestigious organisations and higher education institutions across the world. [Instagram/ChimamandaAdichie]

It didn't end there, she went on to speak at the school as part of the 2019 class. Chimamanda Adichie keeps adding more feathers to her already overflowing cap and we can't but admire her passion and zeal towards her career.