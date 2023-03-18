ADVERTISEMENT
Omoni Oboli, Kate Henshaw react to opposition party threats at 2023 guber polls

Onyema Courage

Nollywood actresses, Kate Henshaw and Omoni Oboli has reported receiving threats as she prepares to cast her vote in the upcoming elections.

In a video posted on Kate Henshaw's verified Twitter account, she explained the situation and emphasized her determination to exercise her right to vote for whomever she chooses, despite any attempts to intimidate or silence her.

Henshaw also called out those responsible for the threats, reminding them that they are public servants and that she has taken note of their actions.

She captioned the video, “No one, I repeat no one can threaten me!!! I have every right to vote for whomever I want. No amount of abuse & vitriol will stop me from carrying out my civic duty!!

She further stated, “No one can intimidate me!! I have every right to carry out my duty No amount of abuse or vitriol will work.. You are a public servant!! I have taken note of all your thugs!!”

Another development is that during an Instagram Live session with Pulse Nigeria, Omoni Oboli revealed that the accreditation location for her polling unit in VGC has been moved, causing her to feel insecure.

