Singer Omah Lay has reportedly acquired a brand new property.
Omah Lay reportedly splashes N500 million on new property
News of the singer’s latest acquisition comes in the wake of music tour in the United States.
Recommended articles
According to a Twitter post shared by one of the hit music star’s associates, the brand new home in an undisclosed location cost a whopping N500 million.
Check out more photos:
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Omah Lay’s latest acquisition comes in the wake of his just concluded North American music tour that saw him shut down Atlanta, Boston and New York.
The singer also recently debuted the visuals for Philo, his latest collaboration with Bella Shmurda.
Congratulations to Omah Lay from all of us at Pulse!
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
BBNaija 7: 20 Groovys cannot take the place of Deji - Chichi tells Bryann
Omah Lay reportedly splashes N500 million on new property
Oxlade, Victony, Tems amongst featured artists on Show Dem Camp's 'PalmWine Music III'
Reekado Banks loses mom
CKay explores Love, Pleasure, and Pain in 'Sad Romance' [Pulse Album Review]
Tiwa Savage performs her new song with Major Lazer at Paris Fashion Week
Team ID Cabasa in dicey situation on NAIJA Star Search reality show
Simi previews unreleased single
Hugh Jackman will be back in 'Deadpool 3' as Wolverine
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox