Omah Lay reportedly splashes N500 million on new property

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

News of the singer’s latest acquisition comes in the wake of music tour in the United States.

Nigerian music star Omah Lay [Instagram/OmahLay]
Nigerian music star Omah Lay [Instagram/OmahLay]

Singer Omah Lay has reportedly acquired a brand new property.

According to a Twitter post shared by one of the hit music star’s associates, the brand new home in an undisclosed location cost a whopping N500 million.

Check out more photos:

Omah Lay acquires new property [Twitter/@richiewokes]
Omah Lay acquires new property [Twitter/@richiewokes]
Omah Lay acquires new property [Twitter/@richiewokes]
Omah Lay acquires new property [Twitter/@richiewokes]

Omah Lay’s latest acquisition comes in the wake of his just concluded North American music tour that saw him shut down Atlanta, Boston and New York.

The singer also recently debuted the visuals for Philo, his latest collaboration with Bella Shmurda.

Congratulations to Omah Lay from all of us at Pulse!

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

