Nigerian singers Omah Lay and Tems have returned to the country days after their arrest in Uganda for flouting the Covid-19 guidelines.
Omah Lay and Tems were arrested on Sunday, December 13, 2020, for performing at an 'unauthorised concert' and disobeying COVID-19 protocols.
The news of their arrival was announced by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission's Twitter page on Thursday, December 17.
"Breaking: Stanley Omah Didia (@Omah_Lay), Temilade Openiyi (@temsbaby), Muyiwa Ayoniyi and others just landed at the MMIA Lagos from Uganda via Ethiopia Airline at about 12:35 pm local time," the tweet read.
"Special thanks to our Mission in Ugandan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and NiDCOM for facilitating their returns. @NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG."
After their arrest, the singers were on Monday, December 14 arraigned in court on charges of doing “acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease Covid-19.”
They were later released after spending two days behind bars.