Nollywood actresses, Oge Okoye and Uche Elendu have both been accused of sleeping with married men by another actress, Doris Ogala.

The actress took to her Instagram page where she shared screenshots of chat conversations revealing that Oge Okoye has allegedly been sleeping with Prince Walter Ogochukwu Igweanyiba, Uche Elendu's ex-husband.

"This is 4 Uche E***DU and Oge Ok*ye and co...Those who specialize in fuc*king people's husbands ...still claim to be your bestie and friend...Pls ooooo, stay far far away.....If u are friends with them..take off. Part 1 I'll mention names 1 by 1...no time," she wrote.

It did not end there as she went on to imply that Uche Elendu tried snatching her husband "spiritually" after wiping her face with a handkerchief at her wedding.

She went on to debunk the claims that her marriage was on the brink of collapse and that it would be difficult for anyone to break up her union.

"HMMMM E DE PAIN THEM OOOOO... HAHAHA. U NA NEVER START TO PAY BLOGS... EVEN THOSE U PAID WILL SPREAD UR STORY... AND POINT OF CORRECTION. NOBODY CAN TAKE THIS MY HANDSOME. ODOGWU NWOKE... ODIM N'OBI... FROM ME... WE DEY KAMKPE... WE FULL GROUND... NO, LEAVE NO TRANSFER... NOW BACK TO BUSINESS.. #NOLLYWOODDOINGS COMING YOUR WAY SOON... A STORY THAT WILL SHOCK YOU #EPISODE1TO100LOADING STAY TUNED," she said.

Oge Okoye and Uche Elendu are yet to release any statement and we will continue to monitor the story as it develops.