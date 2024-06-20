Odumodublvck commends Ayra Starr and Tems for making it in the music industry

In a recent interview with Madam Joyce on her podcast, the singer recalled a moment when he saw Tems during a flight to London and acknowledged her and Ayra Starr's success.

He began, "There was a time I was coming to London with Tems' manager, we were on the same flight, So I told Tems 'big ups, you did it! What you and Ayra Starr have done is bigger than anything Wizkid has done or what Burna Boy has done. Quote me anywhere.'"

He highlighted a prominent issue faced by female artistes in the industry where they are often asked for sexual favours from music producers or show promoters.

"It is bigger than anything Fela has done because as a female artist out of every 10 show promoters, five want to have sex with you. Out of 10 producers, five want to fuck you and out of 10 artistes you look up to or the people you want to help you, they want to knack you," the singer explained.

He expressed admiration of the female artistes for succeeding despite the challenges they were faced with.

"I can't imagine being a babe and being in that situation, do you understand? So imagine after dodging all those things you still made good music," he stated.

He continued, "The number one hardest job in this world is being a woman, that's the hardest job ever. Then the second one is being an artist because there are over like 100 million artistes and like 60,000 songs are dropped every day, so why should they listen to yours? There's no guaranteed payment as an artist, you have to make it for people to pay you. It took me five or six years to get my first good check so imagine now being a babe and being an artist and you make it."

Odumodublvck then burst into a round of applause for the female singers who were able to succeed in the industry.