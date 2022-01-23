RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Obi Cubana presents Lagos hawker with scholarship letter, 100k monthly salary

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Lagos hawker had trended recently after a video of him giving out proceeds from his hustle to persons in a Correctional Service van went viral.

Obi Cubana presents Lagos hawker with scholarship letter, 100k monthly salary. [Instagram:Obi Cubana]
Obi Cubana presents Lagos hawker with scholarship letter, 100k monthly salary. [Instagram:Obi Cubana]

Socialite and businessman, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has come through on his promise as he presented a letter of scholarship to Ekuma Jeremiah, the Lagos hawker caught in a recent viral video.

Recommended articles

Cubana, in an interview with media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, disclosed his intention to foot the bill of Jeremiah's tertiary education in any institution of his choice.

Obi Cubana presents Lagos hawker with scholarship letter, 100k monthly salary. [Instagram:Obi Cubana]
Obi Cubana presents Lagos hawker with scholarship letter, 100k monthly salary. [Instagram:Obi Cubana] Pulse Nigeria

The chairman of Cubana Group fulfilled his promise on Saturday, January 22, 2022 when he shared pictures of the hawker receiving his scholarship letter.

Obi Cubana also revealed on his Instagram page that one Canada-based couple, Mr and Mrs Afuah have pledged a monthly N100,00 salary to Jeremiah till he finished his education.

“And God has remembered Jerry!! @jerryluck_ God used Rocky @rockyemmyphotography to make that video! And God used @daddyfreeze to connect me and Jerry!

“He has collected his letter of scholarship from Cubana Group! Thank God for His uncommon Grace! Mr & Mrs Afuah @iam_hymans who are based in Canada, we ran into ourselves last night at Cubana Lagos, and he introduced himself and said he wanted to reach out to Jerry.

Obi Cubana presents Lagos hawker with scholarship letter, 100k monthly salary. [Instagram:Obi Cubana]
Obi Cubana presents Lagos hawker with scholarship letter, 100k monthly salary. [Instagram:Obi Cubana] Pulse Nigeria

“We all met this afternoon here in lagos. He has promised Jerry (and started paying immediately) a salary of 100k monthly from today till he is done with school!

“God has really remembered Jerry! Do Good, be nice, be generous! God will definitely remember you someday,” the post read.

Ekuma was caught on camera in the Ajah area of Lagos earlier in the week, giving out money he earned from hawking bottled water to persons being transported to prison in a Nigerian Correctional Service van.

His gesture won him widespread commendation from many Nigerians.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Romcom “Dinner at my place by award winning filmmaker Kevin Apaa hits cinemas Jan 28

Romcom “Dinner at my place" by award winning filmmaker Kevin Apaa hits cinemas Jan 28

Obi Cubana presents Lagos hawker with scholarship letter, 100k monthly salary

Obi Cubana presents Lagos hawker with scholarship letter, 100k monthly salary

Regina Askia gifts daughter car on her birthday

Regina Askia gifts daughter car on her birthday

Top 7 times Davido and Wizkid showed each other love in public

Top 7 times Davido and Wizkid showed each other love in public

Wizkid says that he wants to see Burna Boy and Davido win

Wizkid says that he wants to see Burna Boy and Davido win

Actress Regina King's son dies by suicide

Actress Regina King's son dies by suicide

Davido and Wizkid hug each other at nightclub in Lagos

Davido and Wizkid hug each other at nightclub in Lagos

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome 1st baby via surrogate

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome 1st baby via surrogate

Adekunle Gold clashes with 'Bad Boy Deks,' who has no 'Mercy' on new single

Adekunle Gold clashes with 'Bad Boy Deks,' who has no 'Mercy' on new single

Trending

Toyin Abraham addresses those saying she is richer than her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

'Dangote is the richest black man, not Kanye West' - DJ Cuppy

American rapper Kanye West, DJ Cuppy and billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote [Instagram/KanyeGoatWest] [Instagram/CuppyMusic] [Instagram/DangoteFanpage]

'Without a cup what’s the use of milo?' - Shatta Wale trolls Black Stars coach

Shatta Wale and Coach Milo

Kolawole Ajeyemi reacts to those saying his wife Toyin Abraham funds his lifestyle

Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi [Instagram/KolawoleAjeyemi]