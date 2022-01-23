Obi Cubana presents Lagos hawker with scholarship letter, 100k monthly salary

Cubana, in an interview with media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, disclosed his intention to foot the bill of Jeremiah's tertiary education in any institution of his choice.

The chairman of Cubana Group fulfilled his promise on Saturday, January 22, 2022 when he shared pictures of the hawker receiving his scholarship letter.

Obi Cubana also revealed on his Instagram page that one Canada-based couple, Mr and Mrs Afuah have pledged a monthly N100,00 salary to Jeremiah till he finished his education.

“And God has remembered Jerry!! @jerryluck_ God used Rocky @rockyemmyphotography to make that video! And God used @daddyfreeze to connect me and Jerry!

“He has collected his letter of scholarship from Cubana Group! Thank God for His uncommon Grace! Mr & Mrs Afuah @iam_hymans who are based in Canada, we ran into ourselves last night at Cubana Lagos, and he introduced himself and said he wanted to reach out to Jerry.

“We all met this afternoon here in lagos. He has promised Jerry (and started paying immediately) a salary of 100k monthly from today till he is done with school!

“God has really remembered Jerry! Do Good, be nice, be generous! God will definitely remember you someday,” the post read.

Ekuma was caught on camera in the Ajah area of Lagos earlier in the week, giving out money he earned from hawking bottled water to persons being transported to prison in a Nigerian Correctional Service van.