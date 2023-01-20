Obi Cubana and P Square donate 7 cows in celebration of Tunde Ednut's birthday

Obi Cubana, a socialite and philanthropist, gave him six cows as well as N5 million.

Sharing news of the gifts on social media he wrote, "Obi Cubana dash me 5,000,000 million naira ooo! N5,000,000 and six cows Ahh! Oh my God help me thank him oo!"

Hours after Cubana gifted him the cows, the P Square brothers also gave a big cow for the former singer.

Taking to his Instagram page, the socialite expressed his gratitude and how honored he feels

He wrote, “I don’t even know what to say anymore. For these Legends to wanna celebrate me. I am highly honored. Woooooow!! Thank you so much."

The cows and gifts are there to celebrate Ednut's birthday, and the majority of them are organised by his friends, fans, and well-wishers.