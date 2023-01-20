ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Obi Cubana and P Square donate 7 cows in celebration of Tunde Ednut's birthday

Babatunde Lawal

It's Ednut's 37th birthday, and his lovers aren't joking.

Obi Cubana and P Square donate 7 cows in celebration of Tunde Ednut's birthday
Obi Cubana and P Square donate 7 cows in celebration of Tunde Ednut's birthday

Celebrities have taken time to shower popular socialite Tunde Ednut with gifts as he celebrates his 37th birthday today, January 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Obi Cubana, a socialite and philanthropist, gave him six cows as well as N5 million.

Sharing news of the gifts on social media he wrote, "Obi Cubana dash me 5,000,000 million naira ooo! N5,000,000 and six cows Ahh! Oh my God help me thank him oo!"

Hours after Cubana gifted him the cows, the P Square brothers also gave a big cow for the former singer.

Taking to his Instagram page, the socialite expressed his gratitude and how honored he feels

He wrote, “I don’t even know what to say anymore. For these Legends to wanna celebrate me. I am highly honored. Woooooow!! Thank you so much."

The cows and gifts are there to celebrate Ednut's birthday, and the majority of them are organised by his friends, fans, and well-wishers.

He posted a long list of locations for the birthday celebration on his Instagram timeline; he also noted that having a permanent VIP card is essential to winning gifts at the parties.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

HARRY JAY introduces himself with amazing single 'Jo Fun Mi'

HARRY JAY introduces himself with amazing single 'Jo Fun Mi'

Obi Cubana and P Square donate 7 cows in celebration of Tunde Ednut's birthday

Obi Cubana and P Square donate 7 cows in celebration of Tunde Ednut's birthday

Lojay and Small god combine for new catchy tune, 'Automatic'

Lojay and Small god combine for new catchy tune, 'Automatic'

Ajebutter22 drops new album 'Soundtrack To The Good Life'

Ajebutter22 drops new album 'Soundtrack To The Good Life'

Mr Eazi breaks silence following rumored breakup with Temi Otedola

Mr Eazi breaks silence following rumored breakup with Temi Otedola

BBTitans: Khosi says dating a Nigerian in South Africa is a taboo

BBTitans: Khosi says dating a Nigerian in South Africa is a taboo

Breakout Afrobeats artist, Pawzz unveils debut EP 'Prezz Play'

Breakout Afrobeats artist, Pawzz unveils debut EP 'Prezz Play'

Nonso Amadi returns with new single 'Ease Up'

Nonso Amadi returns with new single 'Ease Up'

Spinall, Olamide, and Lemuel combine for new single 'Bunda'

Spinall, Olamide, and Lemuel combine for new single 'Bunda'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy Johnson Okojie

'I had my thyroid removed due to cancer scare'- Mercy Johnson reveals health condition

Empress Njamah and Josh Wade [Glamtush]

Empress Njamah: Nigerian actors call for arrest of actress' ex over leaked nude video

Kunle Remi

Kunle Remi shares how a gay celeb wanted him to 'bend over'

Yomi Casual and Grace Onuoha wed in October 2017.

Yomi Casual’s wife addresses rumor surrounding her husband's sexuality