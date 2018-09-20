Obesere calls KWAM 1 a traitor for throwing shades at Ambode

news

Fuji musician, Abass Akande Obesere has called veteran singer, KWAM 1, a traitor for throwing shades at Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

In a reaction published on Vanguard, Obesere said what is happening in Lagos State is purely political and should be left to the politicians to resolve.

Obesere further chided his colleague saying, "For, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde to suddenly change gears because of the travails of Governor Ambode is not only ungodly, slanderous and disrespectful, but it shows that he is a real traitor."

on Sunday, September 16, 2018, K1 De Ultimate issued a statement threatening to sue whoever used his song to support Senate President, Bukola Saraki's presidential ambition.

KWAM 1 shades governor Ambode in new video

Veteran singer KWAM 1 has been spotted shading the Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, over his handling of the affairs of the state.

The singer who spoke in Yoruba in the midst of a little gathering said all the infrastructure in Lagos state were done by past governors, Tinubu and Fashola.

"All the good things in Lagos were seen during Tinubu and Fashola’s regimes. This other madman only does his mouth like this. He scammed me for 3 and a half years. I campaigned for him when he had nothing.

"Now that he has gained power and stolen enough money, he is behaving like a god. We have used “oro” cult to chase the madman away. He is not coming back. We have used the curse of life to kill him. He should go and be spending the money inside “koto”. He is no longer coming (Ambo). He has arrived," he said.

Read Obesere's full statement here

“I want to state clearly that I have nothing personal against Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde but looking back to some of his conducts and attitude over the years, I think I have been proven right to stay away from dealing with him. I don’t like to deal with an ingrate who doesn’t care to bite the fingers that once fed him.

“As musicians, we are people’s property and I am free to support anybody that I like but I won’t come out in the open to smear the character of anybody – not to talk of someone I have benefited from in one way or the other. What is happening in Lagos State is pure political issue and should be left to the politicians to resolve. For, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde to suddenly change gears because of the travails of Governor Ambode is not only ungodly, slanderous and disrespectful, but it shows that he is a real traitor.

“You will recall that the same man betrayed our legend in the Fuji Music industry, late Alhaji Ayinde Barrister some years back. He came out in the open to deny the man who was his benefactor and called him all sorts of names. He once rubbished another amongst our highly respected seniors in the business, Alhaji Ayinla Kollington, and I can go on and on to relay some of his past ignoble actions that portrayed him as someone who cannot be trusted.

"And that exactly has been the crux of our disagreements overtimes. The latest one against Governor Ambode is quite unfortunate and as a stakeholder and someone who doesn’t love to hide his feelings, I think we should all let him know that, what comes around, goes around and what is not good is not good. As public figure s and role models, we should not be seen as people of questionable character who are always running to where our pockets will be served.”