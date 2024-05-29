TV host Toolz celebrates 8th wedding anniversary, says she wants another child

Oniru, has taken to Instagram to celebrate her and her husband, Tunde Demuren's 8th wedding anniversary.

On May 28, 2024, she posted two pictures from their wedding in 2016 and told the story of how she nearly missed the flight to their wedding because she overslept.

She began, "Funny story, the day we were supposed to fly out to Dubai for our wedding, I overslept and nearly missed my flight. My security guard and sister were banging on my front door, and I was on some next level of sleep. I eventually woke up to 100 calls from Captain (who was already at the airport) and different family members."

"In tears, I called him back and I remember wailing 'Tell me what to do!!' cos I thought I had missed my flight. He managed to calm me down and said: just come down now, so I got dressed as quickly as I could and rushed down and miraculously made the flight."

She expressed her gratitude to her husband for being a calming force in her life and prayed for their union, whilst humorously hinting at wanting another child.

"Thank you for being the calm (sometimes too calm) to my dramatic self over the last 8 years. The one that stays calm when I'm ready to start shouting 'Aradugbo egbami o'🙆🏽‍♀️Thank you for the babies...maybe one more?? May God grant us many more years together full of love, understanding and joy! May we continue to grow and learn to be better partners for each other with God at the centre of it all. Cheers to 8," she concluded.

