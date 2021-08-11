Nollywood veteran Rich Oganiru is dead

Nollywood veteran actor Rich Oganiru has died.
The actor died on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
The actor reportedly died on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after being ill for months.
The news of his passing away was announced via Facebook by his friend, EmstarVee.
"BREAKING........Sunset At Noon, Tuesday 10th August 2021! Ahem... I've lost a good friend like a brother for years, a great Nollywood actor par excellence. I'm just speechless. R.I.P Amb. Rich Oganiru," he wrote.
About two weeks ago a video of Oganiru lying in his sickbed and begging for financial assistance was shared online.
May his soul rest in peace.
