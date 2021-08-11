RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood veteran Rich Oganiru is dead

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The actor died on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Nollywood veteran actor Rich Oganiru [Instagram/BroadcastNaija]

Nollywood veteran actor Rich Oganiru has died.

Recommended articles

The actor reportedly died on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after being ill for months.

The news of his passing away was announced via Facebook by his friend, EmstarVee.

FB Post

"BREAKING........Sunset At Noon, Tuesday 10th August 2021! Ahem... I've lost a good friend like a brother for years, a great Nollywood actor par excellence. I'm just speechless. R.I.P Amb. Rich Oganiru," he wrote.

About two weeks ago a video of Oganiru lying in his sickbed and begging for financial assistance was shared online.

May his soul rest in peace.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'You can be whatever you want to be' has led many to their untimely death' - Williams Uchemba

Nollywood veteran Rich Oganiru is dead

BBNaija's Mercy makes u-turn, says she is not married

BBNaija 2021: Housemates Maria & Queen clash over Pere

Papa Benji: Watch Mr Jiminus & Papa Solo analyse Ghana visa free to Dubai

Beyonce talks about her struggles with insomnia and diet in new interview

Eedris Abdulkareem reacts to reports of army clothing Boko Haram members who surrendered

BBNaija 2021: I would have pursued a relationship with Pere - Beatrice

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Omah Lay’s 'Understand' Holds at No. 1