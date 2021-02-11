Nigerian movie veteran Pete Edochie has endorsed his son Yul to run for presidency in 2023.

In a video shared by the younger Edochie via his Instagram and Twitter pages on Thursday, February 11, 2021, the patriarch of the Edochie family

"I am not one to involve myself in politics because it does not interest me. But you see not all your children are bound to follow you," he said.

"One of my sons who incidentally is an actor has decided to get involved in politics. People have been bugging my phone asking to endorse my son. They say they like him, he is disciplined, he is sympathetic, he believes a lot in people, we believe he has a chance.''

''They have bothered me so much that today I am presenting him to you. He has my blessing, he has my endorsement."

Pete Edochie endorses his son Yul Edochie to run for the presidency. [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/PeteEdochie]

Yul announced back in January that he'll be running for the highest office in Nigeria.

This is not the first time that the movie star will be announcing his plans to run for the office of the president of Nigeria.

The actor and one-time governorship aspirant in Anambra state first announced his plans to run for the presidency in 2018.

In 2017, Yul Edochie ran for the gubernatorial seat of Anambra state

He later revealed that he was no longer going to be contesting for the office of the president.

He was later appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the Anambra state governor, Willly Obiano on Creative and Entertainment Media.