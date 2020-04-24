Nollywood movie veteran, Yomi Obileye is dead

His death was announced by veteran comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Friday, April 24, 2020, where he announced the passing away of the veteran actor.

"“If tears could build a stairway and memories were a lane, we would walk right up to heaven and bring you back again. “Rest In Peace Uncle Yomi OBILEYE. Thanks for the memories. I can’t help but want to watch “HOSTAGES” again. Sleep well Egbon and May God give your family and fans the fortitude to bear the loss," he wrote.

Obileye was known for his role in Tade Ogidan’s movie, ‘Hostages’ in 1997, and the soap opera, ‘Palace.'

He was the elder brother to Taiwo Obileye, broadcaster cum actor.