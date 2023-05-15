The sports category has moved to a new website.
Nollywood loses another actor, Chikezie Uwazie

Babatunde Lawal

This tragic news comes just days after the deaths of two other talented actors, Murphy Afolabi and Saint Obi.

This is the third actor to die in the space of three days

According to reports, Chikezie Uwazie tragically succumbed after undergoing brain surgery in the United States.

The somber announcement of his demise was made by his colleague, Obey Etok, who took to her Instagram page to share the heartbreaking news on Sunday, May 14.

She wrote, "I can’t imagine I’m posting this. Chikezie Uwazie goneeeee. After a 2nd brain surgery. Gini na emezi. I’m so shocked to get this news this evening. Just got this from our IMSU alumni platform.

"I thought you told me you were going to the States for greener pastures. You promised to come back some years back but I didn’t see you. I can’t believe you are gone but God knows best. Rest on Chyko."

May peace be granted to his soul.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

