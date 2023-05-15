Nollywood loses another actor, Chikezie Uwazie

According to reports, Chikezie Uwazie tragically succumbed after undergoing brain surgery in the United States.

The somber announcement of his demise was made by his colleague, Obey Etok, who took to her Instagram page to share the heartbreaking news on Sunday, May 14.

She wrote, "I can’t imagine I’m posting this. Chikezie Uwazie goneeeee. After a 2nd brain surgery. Gini na emezi. I’m so shocked to get this news this evening. Just got this from our IMSU alumni platform.

"I thought you told me you were going to the States for greener pastures. You promised to come back some years back but I didn’t see you. I can’t believe you are gone but God knows best. Rest on Chyko."