Nollywood icon Olu Jacobs celebrates 82nd birthday after false death rumours

The icon is celebrating his day after two weeks of false death rumours circulated on social media.

Nollywood veteran Olu Jacobs and wife Joke Silva [Instagram/StyledAseobi]
Nollywood veteran Olu Jacobs and wife Joke Silva [Instagram/StyledAseobi]

His wife, Joke Silva took to her Instagram page @jokesilva on Thursday to celebrate her husband of more than 35 years with a beautiful video compilation of him.

“82 just like that. Agba ko ni nira l’agbara Jesu. Happy birthday and have an amazing year ahead my darling. Sir J of life @_olujacobs (loving his customised house coat,” she wrote.

The movie icon’s wife had earlier revealed that her husband was unfortunately diagnosed with Dementia with Lewy bodies some years ago. Jacobs, with his activeness in the movie industry, has featured in over 100 movies and was popular for playing the roles of a well-respected king, a wealthy father or an influential politician.

Some of the movies he appeared in include; "The Royal Hibiscus Hotel", Oloibiri, "The Dogs Of War", "Ashanti", "Adesuwa", among others. The actor has starred in some popular TV shows such as "The Third Eye, Play For Today", "Rumple of the Bailey" and Squadron, amongst others.

The actor sealed his legendary status in 1989 with his Nollywood ageless beautiful wife Ajoke Silva and such have made them to be industry royalties for ages.

