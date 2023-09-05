ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham celebrates her 43rd birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She may be older, but her fashion choices remain outstanding.

Toyin Abraham clocks 43 years old[Instagram/@toyin_abraham]
The now 43-year-old posted a stunning picture from her photoshoot, sporting a long, fitted off-white dress with an interestingly detailed neckpiece. In her caption, she indicated her new age and celebrated herself saying, "I am 63 minus 20 years old today."

Just yesterday, she teased her followers and well-wishers with another show-stopping look. The actress sported a dazzling deep blue piece with show-stopping detailing. Toyin's husband, fellow Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi, took a moment to celebrate his beautiful wife on his Instagram page.

He posted the picture of the actress in the white number and fawned over her in his caption saying, "Happy birthday Iyawo mi @Toyinabraham I pray that as you celebrate today may every burden in your life be removed IJN (Amen) Love you babe."

Toyin's delighted fans have since joined her in celebrating this happy occasion. Her admirers and well-wishers wish her great success and happiness in her personal and professional life.

While most wished her a happy birthday, others expressed their displeasure with the actress in her comment section. This comes as a result of the actress's public support for Tinubu while he was still running for the presidency earlier in the year. Like her counterpart Eniola Badmus, Toyin received tremendous backlash online for her choice, especially from the Nigerian youths. However, she stood firmly on her choice and even received recognition from the president.

Regardless, her fellow celebrities and thespians have celebrated her on her special day, and she has reposted their well wishes to her Instagram story.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

