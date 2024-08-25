ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood actress, Sharon Okpamen dies after giving birth

Nurudeen Shotayo

Posts on the actress' official Instagram account showed three-week-old congratulatory messages for safe delivery.

Nollywood actress Sharon Okpamen dies after giving birth
Nollywood actress Sharon Okpamen dies after giving birth

The actress' death was announced by a colleague and movie producer, Stanley Ontop, in a post on his Instagram account on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

Okpamen, who also doubles as a producer, is famous in the Edo entertainment industry for her acting skills and humanitarian activities.

"Nollywood Actor and Producer Sharon Okpamen has unfortunately passed on. 💔😭💔😭💔

"It’s a sad day for Nollywood & the Edo entertainment industry. Sharon, who was a filmmaker, actress, entrepreneur& humanitarian, has left a significant void in the industry.

"May her soul rest in perfect peace, Amen @sharonokpamen

"It can only get better 😭💔," Stanley's post read.

ALSO READ: Nollywood veteran Francis Duru loses 15-year-old son, Ifeanyi

Though Stanley Ontop didn't state the cause or when the actress passed, checks on the deceased's official Instagram page showed that she put to bed about three weeks ago.

One of the messages posted by @EdoOnlineTelevision on July 31, 2024, stated that Okpamen had welcomed a new baby with her husband.

However, the actress didn't make any posts by herself to announce the arrival of the new baby, giving rise to suspicion that she may have had complications after the delivery.

A fan known as Prince Selena Small Chop also hinted that in a comment on Ontop's post, claiming that the actress slipped into a coma after childbirth and never made it out alive.



