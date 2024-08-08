ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood veteran Francis Duru loses 15-year-old son, Ifeanyi

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

His son turned 15 in December 2023.

Francis Duru's family [Instagram/Francisduru]
Francis Duru's family [Instagram/Francisduru]

The actor revealed the news of his son's death via an Instagram post on August 8, 2024, by uploading a picture of Ifeanyi, who would have turned 16 in December.

Duru's caption read, "My champ!!my lion...you fought like a lion...if this is the way He wants it ,so be it ,I still judge you faithful...Ifeanyi my champ....I will miss you son....I will forever love you...Rest in peace, son...rest...I give you thanks, lord!"

He also posted his son's picture on his Instagram story, accompanied by heartbreak emojis.

Fellow celebrities, fans and followers of the Nollywood star took to the comment section to express their heartfelt sympathy, wishing him well and offering words of comfort to the family.

A comment read, "God. Please accept my heartfelt sympathy. May God grant your baby eternal rest, and may he rest in peace 🙏🏾. Ndo!!!"

Francis Duru's son Ifeanyi [Instagram/Francisduru]
Francis Duru's son Ifeanyi [Instagram/Francisduru] Pulse Nigeria

"OMG!! I was preparing to type HBD before I read the caption. 💔This is painful. May God strengthen your family, and may his young soul rest in peace," a follower wrote, taken aback by the news.

Another follower wrote, "Jesus see me innocently thinking it was a birthday post. Jesus Christ 😢what is this ?💔ahhh,"

"I do not like news like this. This is so heartbreaking," read another comment.

Ifeanyi's former schoolmate wrote, "Ifeanyi, I love you and I will miss u broo. I remember all the times in school. I love u and i promise i will make it for us."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

