Nigerian actor Sam Obiago popularly known as Daddy Sam is dead.
Nollywood actor Sam Obiago is dead
Daddy Sam as he was fondly called passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
The death of the actor was announced by the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria AGN, Emeka Rollas.
Rollas took to his Instagram page on Thursday, December 23, 2021, where he announced the sad news.
"Another Sad Day 😭😭😭😭😭😭 RIP Daddy Sam,'' he wrote.
May his gentle soul rest in peace.
Until his death, Obiago was a Nigerian-born Nollywood actor, filmmaker, TV personality and movie producer who has featured in over 100 Nollywood movies.
Some of his features include Gifted, Tears Of A King, Woman Of Fire, One Night Stand, Throne Of Fire, Ancient Key, Wicked Tradition, Tortured Heart, Royal Wreck and The King’s Decision.
