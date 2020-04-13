Nollywood actor Mike Godson has written a letter to the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo appealing for him to come to his aid since the lockdown order issued by the government has made him broke.

The government had issued a lockdown order on some major cities in the country a few weeks ago.

The Nollywood actor in a long post to the vice president commended the government for their efforts to kick coronavirus out of the country. However, he brought to the VP's notice the hardship that has followed since the lockdown.

"Your excellency the vice president federal republic of NIGERIA. Dear sir, My name is "Mike Godson" I'm a Nigerian Actor with the Nigerian film industry. Sir, We have been instructed by the federal and state government to strictly avoid social gatherings and stay in our various houses, due to the spread of the virus," he said.

"I must commend the federal and state government levels for the aggressive measures put in place to ensure the country's safety. But sir, the hunger in the land has finally reached my house. As I write this letter, I have just finished eating my last pot of soup and there's no hope for another one as my source of income has been put on hold until further notice.

"Your excellency sir, I have no more money to feed. If you were in Lagos, I would have walked straight to your house and ask for food because I stay in the same estate with you. I know I will be arrested by those mobile police officers in their hundreds, assigned to your residence after I must have shouted your name 3 times.

"But sir, as long as I see you and ask for food to eat, I don't mind being punished for hunger at this point. Finally sir, I just want to know if the relief packages sent out in envelopes by the federal government will reach this side of Lagos, because your excellency sir, The Hunger on the way will be more than coronavirus O! Please help O!😫😭😢🙆‍♂️ Thank you, Sir. @profosinbajo Yours sincerely!

Professor Yemi Osibanjo, Vice President of Nigeria [Instagram/ProfYemiOsibanjo]

Nigeria just like a lot of countries around the world has been affected by coronavirus.

As at the time of publishing this article, the country has recorded 323 cases of the virus with 10 deaths.

However, 85 patients have fully recovered from the disease.