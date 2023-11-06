Nollywood actor Kelechi Udegbe survives terrible car accident

The news was publicised on Sunday, October 5, 2023, on Twitter by the actor's manager, who revealed that the dreadful accident occurred in the dead of the night on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

In the videos and pictures posted, the car that once gallantly stood was in extremely damaged by the impact; all mashed up with the rear tyres suspended in the air. The bonnet of the vehicle was split in half and the windshield was shattered by the impact.

One of the clips showed the actor in a hospital bed with a neck brace around his neck. Thankfully, Udegbe only sustained minor injuries in the accident and is recovering.

His manager wrote, "I write this message with a heart full of mixed emotions & immense gratitude to God almighty for giving Kelechi “The Performer” Udegbe a second chance at life. At around 12 12midnight on Thursday, November 2nd, I got a call from an unknown number informing me that Kelechi had been involved in an accident. He suffered minor injuries but he’s in a good shape & we can’t thank God enough for this miracle. Thank you to friends & family who has stood by him through it all.. God bless you all."

According to his manager, he was called a 12am that fateful night by an unknown number, who informed him of the accident. Udegbe's ATM card was found in his car after the accident, and his name was traced to his Instagram profile, there they found his manager's phone number.