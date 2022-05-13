RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood actor Gbenga Richards is dead

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nollywood actor Gbenga Richards [Instagram/GbengaRichards]
Nollywood actor Gbenga Richards [Instagram/GbengaRichards]

The movie star died on Thursday, May 12, 2022, after battling several illnesses.

Recommended articles

According to several reports, the movie star battled with acute diabetes and high blood pressure.

Richards, who was a force to reckon with in the early days of Nollywood, reportedly suffered from the ailments which kept him in and out of hospital until he died.

A few years ago, friends of the movie star solicited for funds to manage his ailing health.

Richards’ first appearance as an actor was to represent Nigeria with Hubert Ogunde at the Second World Black and African Festival of African Culture (FESTAC) in 1977.

He also featured in blockbuster movies like ‘Sango’, ‘Mirror in the Sun’, ‘Betrayal by Love’, ‘Fighting Machine’ and a host of others.

He was married to Nollywood actress, Florence Richards.

They called it quits in 2019.

May his soul rest in peace.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Leave my a*s alone' - Adunni Ade calls out colleagues body-shaming her

'Leave my a*s alone' - Adunni Ade calls out colleagues body-shaming her

Nollywood actor Gbenga Richards is dead

Nollywood actor Gbenga Richards is dead

New 'Ile Owo' (House of Money) teaser debuts ahead of June release

New 'Ile Owo' (House of Money) teaser debuts ahead of June release

'The Perfect Arrangement' premieres to rave reviews, theatrical release confirmed

'The Perfect Arrangement' premieres to rave reviews, theatrical release confirmed

Kelly Osbourne is pregnant

Kelly Osbourne is pregnant

Obi Emelonye's 'Badamasi' set for Amazon Prime debut, release date confirmed

Obi Emelonye's 'Badamasi' set for Amazon Prime debut, release date confirmed

Movie in the Park Experience (MIP Experience) 2 in Lagos

Movie in the Park Experience (MIP Experience) 2 in Lagos

'I'm avoiding him because of his childishness' - AY speaks about frosty relationship with Basketmouth

'I'm avoiding him because of his childishness' - AY speaks about frosty relationship with Basketmouth

A first for Nigeria: Zee World's Dance Naija Dance starring Kunle Kemi & Hero Daniels

A first for Nigeria: Zee World's Dance Naija Dance starring Kunle Kemi & Hero Daniels

Trending

Singer Stephanie Otobo drags Apostle Johnson Suleman again, shares d*ck photos on Twitter

Apostle Johnson Suleman and Stephanie Otobo [Instagram/ApostleJohnsonSuleman] [Instagram/StephanieOtobo]

Yul Edochie's 1st wife finally breaks silence, speaks against polygamy

May Edochie and her hubby, Yul [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]

Diamond Platnumz in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shade at Burna Boy & Wizkid [Screenshot]

Diamond in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shading Burna Boy and Wizkid [Screenshot]

'It feels good breaking the Internet' - Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie [Instagram/YulEdochie]