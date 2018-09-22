Nkechi Blessing says her big buttocks is not an embarrassment

news

Nkechi Blessing has said she is aware people stare at her big buttocks and it has never been embarrassing for her.

In a chat with Punch, Nkechi said she's used to having people stare at her backside and she's so comfortable about it.

“Whenever I am passing by, a lot of people shout, especially because I am endowed. I understand because it is a part of my personality. It happens daily and it is a normal thing. I have a very beautiful bum and I cannot feel embarrassed about it. I cannot feel embarrassed about what God gave to me," she said.

Describing her body as a perfect make from God, Nkechi said, “While I was growing up, I was skinny but I had big buttocks. I got bigger and everything was in the right proportion. I cannot complain because God gave me a perfect body. He gave me the perfect fat legs to carry the big buttocks.”

Continuing, the actress said she's not bothered that many see her body rather than her acting talent.

"I know that I’m talented and people tend to see my natural endowment but it is okay because it is very obvious. You cannot hide God’s glory and blessing. He gave me this endowment so you have to see it first before you see the other sides of me. It is very obvious that I’m a curvaceous lady. I have always been comfortable with my body," she said.

Nkechi Blessing comes hard on Juliet Ibrahim

Nkechi Blessing has called her follow colleague Juliet Ibrahim an idiot.

There was drama on the set of a new Nollywood movie after the actress, Nkechi Blessing got a very hot slap from comedian, A Role that left a mark on her face.

The hot slap was so real that it made her forget her lines making her beg the director of the movie to ‘cut’.

Not long after, Nkechi Blessing took to Instagram to share the video and her reaction of the hot slap she took on set . Shortly after, actress Juliet Ibrahim commented on the post saying Nkechi should not have stopped the director.

According to her, stopping the shoot means she would have to take the slap one more time, “I’d rather endure, and after the scene, I’ll go and cry.”