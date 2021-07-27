Nkechi Blessing and Mary Njoku slam those body-shaming BBNaija's Angel over her breast

The movie stars in similar messages shared via their Instagram pages called out those especially women who made derogatory comments about the 21-year-old reality TV star.

"I understand if a man shames a woman for having fallen breast, But Aunty Even you? Common we can really do better than making a woman feel less of herself, unlike some oda people that can’t stand trolling and insults, they tend to fall into depression and harm themselves," Blessing wrote.

"But you see me? If dem born your father well come and abuse me on my page, I will send you back home..we need to be the change we seek, by spreading more love than hate...Love and light❤️❤️."

For Njoku, the world would have been a better place if the size and shape of a man's genitals were visible.

"Bros e don do na! Bres don fall, Bres don fall, so? Your mama own never fall🙄? All bres go fall Las Las. Make we hear word Abeg!! #stopbodyshamingwomen," she captioned the post.

Angel was the first female reality TV star to walk into the show on the second night of its opening.