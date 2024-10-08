ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerians react to Speed Darlington reportedly being arrested by Burna Boy

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Both Burna Boy and Speed Darlington have quickly become the top trending topics on X.

Speed Darlington reportedly arrested by Burna Boy
Speed Darlington reportedly arrested by Burna Boy

Recommended articles

It all began in the late hours of October 7, 2024, when an SOS was posted on Speed's Instagram page. The post stated that he had been missing for 3 days and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Things took a different turn when Speed Darlington's mother revealed that her son was declared missing after making a video about Nigerian musician Burna Boy. In the video, she was seen begging the singer to have mercy on her son and kindly release him.

This came after Speed Darlington made a video about the singer, alleging that he had affiliations with American rapper, Diddy, who was recently arrested for sex trafficking and other crimes. The video gained traction and following Speed Darlington's arrest, he quickly became the talk of the town online.

ADVERTISEMENT

One X user wrote, "I like the way y'all are supporting Burna because of favoritism, abi you're used to oppression Poverty is a bad thing, we can't even hide it anymore we publicly lick asses Let's maintain the same energy when its us or our favs in akpi's shoes cos no one is above bully Ask dangote."

"So why is the woman crying? Abi she no see her pickin warm about the things him de talk Abi Burna Boy no get mama? Omoh, akpi get luck No be Ph him de because b4 police go arrive em head don open.. This is real life bro! You no go come challenge me i leave you go free," another X user wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Burna boy really arrested Akpi? Why? For what?"

Another person wrote, “Burna boy is mid” “Burna boys songs are wack” “Burna boy can not perform” All these are opinions you’re entitled to. “Burna boy is getting fucked in the ass by Diddy” That’s Defamation. Burna should release him and sue him for everything he has."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spread love and be kind - Funke Akindele encourages her fans

Spread love and be kind - Funke Akindele encourages her fans

Ayra Starr, Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Tems nominated for 2024 MTV EMAs

Ayra Starr, Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Tems nominated for 2024 MTV EMAs

Nigerians react to Speed Darlington reportedly being arrested by Burna Boy

Nigerians react to Speed Darlington reportedly being arrested by Burna Boy

‘Farmer’s Bride’ rakes box office, makes ₦89 million in 12 days

‘Farmer’s Bride’ rakes box office, makes ₦89 million in 12 days

Speed Darlington's mother goes on her knees to beg Burna Boy to release her son

Speed Darlington's mother goes on her knees to beg Burna Boy to release her son

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie reveals her fibroids have shrunk

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie reveals her fibroids have shrunk

Netflix marks Nigeria's 64th Independence with 2024 films, Including 'Hijack 93

Netflix marks Nigeria's 64th Independence with 2024 films, Including 'Hijack 93

Nemsia Studios unveils ‘Soft Love,’ starring Efa Iwara and Cindy Mahlangu

Nemsia Studios unveils ‘Soft Love,’ starring Efa Iwara and Cindy Mahlangu

Lateef Adedimeji’s Wife Throws Surprise Party for New Film 'Lisabi'

Lateef Adedimeji’s Wife Throws Surprise Party for New Film 'Lisabi'

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jade Osiberu attacked on X

Filmmaker Jade Osiberu in hot water over 2022 post about Peter Obi

Wizkid trolls Davido on X, calls him wack

Wizkid begins assaults on Davido, calls him talentless

Kate Henshaw {instagram}

I have no desire to prove what my contributions are - Kate Henshaw to critic

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth [Instagram/Basketmouth]

They say 'E go better,' it's getting worse - Basketmouth on Nigeria's economy