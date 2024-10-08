Nigerians react to Speed Darlington reportedly being arrested by Burna Boy

It all began in the late hours of October 7, 2024, when an SOS was posted on Speed's Instagram page. The post stated that he had been missing for 3 days and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Things took a different turn when Speed Darlington's mother revealed that her son was declared missing after making a video about Nigerian musician Burna Boy. In the video, she was seen begging the singer to have mercy on her son and kindly release him.

This came after Speed Darlington made a video about the singer, alleging that he had affiliations with American rapper, Diddy, who was recently arrested for sex trafficking and other crimes. The video gained traction and following Speed Darlington's arrest, he quickly became the talk of the town online.

One X user wrote, "I like the way y'all are supporting Burna because of favoritism, abi you're used to oppression Poverty is a bad thing, we can't even hide it anymore we publicly lick asses Let's maintain the same energy when its us or our favs in akpi's shoes cos no one is above bully Ask dangote."

"So why is the woman crying? Abi she no see her pickin warm about the things him de talk Abi Burna Boy no get mama? Omoh, akpi get luck No be Ph him de because b4 police go arrive em head don open.. This is real life bro! You no go come challenge me i leave you go free," another X user wrote.

"Burna boy really arrested Akpi? Why? For what?"