Nigerians react on Twitter as Brymo drums support for Bola Tinubu's presidential aspiration

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian singer, Brymo [Instagram/BrymoOlawale]
Nigerian singer, Brymo [Instagram/BrymoOlawale]

Tinubu is a former governor of Lagos State, national leader and presidential aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The music star took to his Twitter page on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, where he gave reasons why Tinubu is the best candidate to rule the country.

"Yet… he’s the one with a plan, we all know that… Let a city boy be president for once!.. never met the man, or anyone who represents, or is acquainted to him, or even his relations and political affiliates - and if we stopped trying to kill them off for being old," he replied a follower.

As his tweet began to gain engagement on the social media app, the singer continued to give justifications as to why the politician's candidature was the best bet.

"About having a Plan; You live in what town ?.. I live in Lagos. Yh! City Boy. It is like Lagos moving into Aso rock, it is guaranteed to work!.. even if looting is rife it’ll still be the best presidency yet. On God!" he replied another follower.

"You may be trying for God knows why, I am just looking for the best options there are, something to bridge the aspirational divide.. and it is my country as well, I have natural rights to pick a candidate and speak for why!!"

Brymo's perceived shocking support for Tinubu has raised several eyebrows on social media.

While some shared his sentiments, others believe that he has been bought over by the political elites.

Odion Okonofua

