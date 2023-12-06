'Nigerians are not as smart as I thought' -BBNaija star Cee-C on false narratives

The lawyer cum reality TV star expressed her disappointment during her time as a guest on the I Said What I Said Podcast. She was asked about the one thing that had changed after she came out of the Big Brother All Stars house, and her response?

"I think the kind of information I consume changed. I thought Nigerians knew better so coming out and hearing certain narratives and things that were not even true..I thought you guys were smarter than this , then I realised that Nigerians were not as smart as I thought. So that was shocking to me but I was like yeah, that is why our country is the way it is now," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Going on, she was also asked if going back into the Big Brother house was worth it she noted that she wasn't sure.

"I'm still trying to figure out whether it was worth it or not but I've accepted that I went back for a reason and God blessed me even the second time so we move," she said.