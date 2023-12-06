ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Nigerians are not as smart as I thought' -BBNaija star Cee-C on false narratives

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Welp, she has torn into Nigerians, saying that they are the reason the country is the way it is.

Cee-C has aired her opinion yet again [Instagram/ceec_offical]
Cee-C has aired her opinion yet again [Instagram/ceec_offical]

Recommended articles

The lawyer cum reality TV star expressed her disappointment during her time as a guest on the I Said What I Said Podcast. She was asked about the one thing that had changed after she came out of the Big Brother All Stars house, and her response?

"I think the kind of information I consume changed. I thought Nigerians knew better so coming out and hearing certain narratives and things that were not even true..I thought you guys were smarter than this , then I realised that Nigerians were not as smart as I thought. So that was shocking to me but I was like yeah, that is why our country is the way it is now," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Going on, she was also asked if going back into the Big Brother house was worth it she noted that she wasn't sure.

"I'm still trying to figure out whether it was worth it or not but I've accepted that I went back for a reason and God blessed me even the second time so we move," she said.

It was in the same interview that Cee-C described the Big Brother house as an insane place to be, adding that she actually struggled to keep her mental health intact during her time in the All Stars house.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fans react as actor Bolanle Ninalowo steps out with Damilola Adegbite

Fans react as actor Bolanle Ninalowo steps out with Damilola Adegbite

'Nigerians are not as smart as I thought' -BBNaija star Cee-C on false narratives

'Nigerians are not as smart as I thought' -BBNaija star Cee-C on false narratives

Ekunrawo release a new EP debut, 'Show Some Love' for 2023

Ekunrawo release a new EP debut, 'Show Some Love' for 2023

M.I Abaga leads Nasty C's list of top 5 Nigerian rappers

M.I Abaga leads Nasty C's list of top 5 Nigerian rappers

Portable says he now charges $10,000 for collaborations & endorsements

Portable says he now charges $10,000 for collaborations & endorsements

'That place is insane' - Cee-C on second experience in 'Big Brother' house

'That place is insane' - Cee-C on second experience in 'Big Brother' house

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Mo’ Abudu make Forbes’ World’s Most Powerful Women 2023 list

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Mo’ Abudu make Forbes’ World’s Most Powerful Women 2023 list

Wizkid's 'Essence' certified gold in France

Wizkid's 'Essence' certified gold in France

Grammy winner Tems set to drop new single

Grammy winner Tems set to drop new single

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido and Stonebwoy

I’m still full – Davido appreciates Stonebwoy’s wife for ‘fufu and light soup’ feast

Shaffy Bello stresses that younger people have not earned the right to call her by her name [Instagram/ @shaffybello]

Call her ma'am — Shaffy Bello can't stand young people calling her Shaffy

Comedian Buchi can now see and speak to his children whenever he wants to [Instagram/Buchicomedian]

Comedian, Buchi said he has been granted full access to his children

Singer Portable appears at the British Fashion Awards [Instagram/portablebaeby]

Portable makes waves chilling with Skepta at the British Fashion Awards