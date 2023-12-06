ADVERTISEMENT
'That place is insane' - Cee-C on second experience in 'Big Brother' house

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Interesting fact: she only had one week to prepare before going into the All Stars show.

She was a bit skeptical about going in a again [Instagram/ceec_official]
She was a bit skeptical about going in a again [Instagram/ceec_official]

Speaking on the I Said What I said Podcast, the reality TV star noted that going into the house in 2023 was considerably easier for her than her first time in 2018. However, it took her only two weeks to prepare for the All Stars season. She did note that she was thankful for the opportunity to be in the house again.

She began, "I tried to stay sane because that place is insane; it's not normal. I'm grateful that they gave us a lot of tasks because that kept us busy. Without them, I don't know what I'd have done. I'd have lost my mind because no phone, no actual friends. The first two weeks were so tough for me because we had to share a bathroom and whatever they cooked; it was a lot for me to handle. But after two weeks, I was like 'I can do this; I've been here before.'"

Even though she struggled to find her footing in the house during the first few weeks, it was significantly easier for Cee-C. According to her, the second time around, she was more aware and self-driven.

She said, "It's a little bit easier for me now because I've already done it, and there's no difference. For some people, there weren't any rules, but for me, it's the same thing. The only difference is the fact that I'm more purpose-driven and I have a sense of direction. Now I know what is real and what is not."

Going further, she described the preparatory process towards going into the reality show for the All Stars season, noting that she only had one week to prepare because it all moved so quickly.

"I didn't have a strong plan because there was no time for us to think. I think it was within two weeks, and there wasn't time. I had one week to prep for it, and it took me a long time to decide if I wanted to do it. I'm a very private person, and I didn't want noise. I was just doing my thing, but going back again, I was like 'no,' and the Gen Z's had taken over, and I didn't know what was expected of housemates and all that," Cee-C continued.

On getting into the house, she had but two plans: to enjoy herself and try to get the money, obviously.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

