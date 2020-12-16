Nigerian singers Omah Lay and Tems have regained freedom after two days in police custody in Uganda and are now with the Nigerian embassy.

Omah Lay and Tems were arrested and detained at the Katwe Police Station in Kampala for performing at an 'unauthorised concert' and disobeying COVID-19 protocols.

But after two days in custody and being arraigned in court, the entertainers have been released and are ready to fly home to Nigeria.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission confirmed their release and also revealed that the musicians would fly out to Nigerian as soon as possible.

Dabiri-Erewa, whose commission worked closely with several bodies to secure the release of the musicians in Uganda, shared photos of the singers on Twitter and confirmed that they had been released to the Nigeria mission in Uganda.

“Finally, finally . The journey home will soon begin but they are safely at Nigeria house in Uganda,” she wrote on Twitter.

Dabiri-Erewa also put a call across to the parents of the singers to assure them of the safety of their children.

Omah Lay and Tems were arrested on Sunday, December, 13, 2020 after performing at a venue in Kampala the previous night.

After their arrest, the singers were on Monday, December 14 arraigned in court on charges of doing “acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease Covid-19.” These charges have now been dropped.

They were to remain in custody until Wednesday, December 16 before another court appearance before the matter was resolved.