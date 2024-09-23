Nigerian singer Charly Boy pens heartwarming tribute to late father

In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram on September 22, 2024, Charly Boy posted a carousel of pictures of him and his father and expressed his deep love and appreciation for his father, reflecting on the impact he had on his life.

He wrote, "This is for my hard/loving late father; we love and miss you so much Dad. Today being your special day, I just want to say how much we miss you and thank you for shaping me into the person I am today. If no be the rough way u take follow me, i for don lost."

"Heaven is lucky to have you. Happy Birthday dad, I'll never forget everything you did for me and my siblings and how much you went out of your way for us all. Ur name will never be forgotten; we will make sure of that. Help hail dis Daddy, over try worry am," he added.

Over the years, Charly Boy has always been open about the tumultuous relationship he and his father had when he was growing up.

Speaking on The Honest Bunch Podcast in 2023, Charly Boy revealed how his father's influence and strong religious background shaped his early life, leading him towards a path he eventually realised did not suit him.

During the interview, the singer recalled his struggle to meet his father's expectations and adhere to a religious upbringing. He acknowledged that his brief stint at the seminary came to an end when he realised that the path towards becoming a reverend father did not align with his true self.