ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerian Jollof is the best, Ghana Jollof has no flavour - Hilda Baci

Selorm Tali

Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, has sparked the Ghana Jollof versus Nigerian Jollof war again as she has declared her country's Jollof as the best.

Hilda Baci [Punch]
Hilda Baci [Punch]

Hilda Baci whilst speaking on a podcast has said that she has tasted Ghana Jollof and she can confidently say that it's not as good as Nigerian Jollof. The former Guiness World Record holder added that Ghana Jollof has no flavour.

Recommended articles

"Nigerian jollof is actually better than Ghana Jollof, I have been to Ghana, I have eaten their jollof, I have done a competition with a Ghanaian chef that made his best Jollof and I have seen the recipe," she said.

Nigerian chef & new Guiness World Record holder Hilda Baci
Nigerian chef & new Guiness World Record holder Hilda Baci Pulse Live Kenya

Hilda Baci continued that Ghana Jollof has no flavour as she said " but with Nigerian Jollof, Nigerians don't play with flavour building". The comments have once again reignited the Jollof war on social media as Ghanaians trash Hilda's opinion.

ADVERTISEMENT

A social media user said "Why are ppl confusing an ability to cook for long hours with an ability to cook good food? The two aren’t the same," with another adding that "From a person who cooks a small pot of stew with 6 maggi…. Chaiiii Chef gbeee massa komot".

A few days ago, the Nigerian chef was dethroned from her Guinness World Record title for the longest cooking marathon. The Guinness World Records (GWR) officially confirmed this change, naming Alan Fisher as the new record holder.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rising Street Hop star Rybeena debuts impressive self-titled EP

Rising Street Hop star Rybeena debuts impressive self-titled EP

Street Hop sensation Balloranking returns with new EP 'Ghetto Vibration'

Street Hop sensation Balloranking returns with new EP 'Ghetto Vibration'

Promoting your song on TikTok is better than going to Nigeria to promote it - Bulldog

Promoting your song on TikTok is better than going to Nigeria to promote it - Bulldog

Nigerian Jollof is the best, Ghana Jollof has no flavour - Hilda Baci

Nigerian Jollof is the best, Ghana Jollof has no flavour - Hilda Baci

Nigerian rapper Oladips 'resurrects' from the dead a week later

Nigerian rapper Oladips 'resurrects' from the dead a week later

DJ Lemmy taps South African stars Jobe London, Weezy, DJ Flammzy for ‘Zekethe’

DJ Lemmy taps South African stars Jobe London, Weezy, DJ Flammzy for ‘Zekethe’

Cavemen, Efya to appear on Flavour's upcoming album 'African Royalty'

Cavemen, Efya to appear on Flavour's upcoming album 'African Royalty'

Street Hop maestro Zlatan releases Detty December jam '10 Bottle'

Street Hop maestro Zlatan releases Detty December jam '10 Bottle'

Teni's 'Tears of the Sun' suffers from a lack of artistic direction

Teni's 'Tears of the Sun' suffers from a lack of artistic direction

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan chef breaks Guinness World Record for cooking for longest hours

Chef Maliha suffers medical emergency in bid for longest cooking marathon record

More legendary than the Snoop Dogg himself, is his love for weed, so this news comes as a surprise to many.

Snoop Dogg announces he is finally quitting smoking

Joke Silva highlights the benefits of sex that older women have over younger women [Instagram/ajokesilva]

Older women are just as sexually active as younger women - Joke Silva

Comedian Buchi has vowed that no force on earth will stop him from getting his children back [Instagram/Buchicomedian]

Comedian Buchi calls out ex-wife's parents for keeping his children from him