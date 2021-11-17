RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerian comedian Cute Abiola declared missing

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The popular skit maker was last seen on Monday, November 15.

Nigerian Instagram comedian Cute Abiola [Instagram/CuteAbiola]
Nigerian Instagram comedian Cute Abiola [Instagram/CuteAbiola]

Nigerian Instagram comedian, Cute Abiola has been declared missing.

Recommended articles

According to his colleague, Mr Macaroni, the comedian was last seen on Monday, November 15, 2021.

He took to his Twitter page on Tuesday, November 16, where he shared messages he received about the missing comedian.

The popular skit maker was last seen on Monday, November 15.
The popular skit maker was last seen on Monday, November 15. Pulse Nigeria
The popular skit maker was last seen on Monday, November 15.
The popular skit maker was last seen on Monday, November 15. Pulse Nigeria

"I have just received news that Cute Abiola is missing," he captioned the message.

He went on to appeal to the Nigerian Navy to help with any information about the whereabouts of the missing comedian.

"If the Nigerian Navy has any information to help Cute Abiola’s family and friends confirm his whereabouts or if he his in their custody, I think the honorable thing to do would be to clarify details surrounding his detention and put everyone’s mind at rest. Haba!" he tweeted.

Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin, professionally known as Cute Abiola is a Nigerian comedian, who is also a Naval officer, entertainer, video producer who is popularly known for his comedy skits on social media.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chris pratt will voice Garfield in a new feature film

Chris pratt will voice Garfield in a new feature film

Nollywood actress Bimbo Success welcomes set of twins

Nollywood actress Bimbo Success welcomes set of twins

Nigerian comedian Cute Abiola declared missing

Nigerian comedian Cute Abiola declared missing

Watch the official trailer for Netflix's 'How to Ruin Christmas'

Watch the official trailer for Netflix's 'How to Ruin Christmas'

Mr Macaroni reacts to Lekki shooting panel report, says there will be a day of reckoning for those who supported this act

Mr Macaroni reacts to Lekki shooting panel report, says there will be a day of reckoning for those who supported this act

Rogers Ofime & Agozie Ugwu to produce Play Network's 'Hijacked 93'

Rogers Ofime & Agozie Ugwu to produce Play Network's 'Hijacked 93'

Chico Ejiro's son dies months after Nollywood director's death

Chico Ejiro's son dies months after Nollywood director's death

Sinach hosts Onyeka Onwenu, Todd Dulaney, Adlan Cruz, Da’dra Great House in Lagos at Christmas concert

Sinach hosts Onyeka Onwenu, Todd Dulaney, Adlan Cruz, Da’dra Great House in Lagos at Christmas concert

Mildred Okwo's 'La Femme Anjola' set for New York premiere

Mildred Okwo's 'La Femme Anjola' set for New York premiere

Trending

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

DJ Switch reacts to Lagos panel report indicting the Nigerian Army

DJ Switch (Instagram/DJ Switch)

Tonto Dikeh clears air after hanging out with ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's close friend

Tonto Dikeh and her friend, Mayor Blessing [Instagram/TontoDikeh]