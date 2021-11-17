RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigeria Navy says Instagram comedian Cute Abiola is in its custody for disobeying orders

Odion Okonofua

The Nigerian Navy says Cute Abiola is not missing as earlier reported.

The Nigerian Navy has released a statement concerning the whereabouts of popular Instagram comedian, Cute Abiola.

In a statement released by the military organisation on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, it stated that the comedian who is also its personnel was detained for disobeying its orders.

"OSCOMP Abdulgafar is currently under custody of his unit for breaching the Armed Forces Social Media Policy and refusal to obey particular orders," part of the statement read.

The Nigerian Navy debunked the reports that the military officer was missing.

It also advised all its personnel to obey the policies guiding the military organisation.

The statement hours after it was reported that the popular skit maker was missing.

Odion Okonofua

