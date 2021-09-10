Nicki Minaj’s husband may be going to jail for 10 years

According to PageSix, Petty pleaded guilty during a virtual court hearing Thursday to a charge of failure to register as a sex offender in California.

Petty is facing up to 10 years in prison — the maximum sentence allowed for the crime — and a lifetime of supervised release.

Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that Petty was arrested in 2020 over the offense.

He was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in the city. Petty moved to California from New York in July 2019, but according to law enforcement he got pulled over in Beverly Hills in November 2019 and that's when his legal troubles started.

He was later released on a $20,000 bond after being charged.

Petty crimes took place in New York back in 1995 when he was arrested and jailed for first-degree attempted rape.