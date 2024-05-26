ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nicki Minaj’s arrest in Netherlands & Co-op Live show in Manchester: Here is what we know

Charles Ouma

Nicki Minaj was taken in for ‘soft drug’ possession in the Netherlands according to police

Nicki Minaj’s arrest in Netherlands & Co-op Live show in Manchester: Here is what we know
Nicki Minaj’s arrest in Netherlands & Co-op Live show in Manchester: Here is what we know

American rapper, Nicki Minaj’s concert at Manchester's Co-op Live arena was called off at the last minute, following her arrest at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Saturday.

Recommended articles

Fans were left disappointed as Minaj was taken in by police on suspicion of exporting soft drugs.

Robert van Kapel, a spokesperson for the Roya Netherlans Marechaussee stated that “We can confirm that we have arrested a 41-year-old American woman at Schiphol airport because of possession of soft drugs.”

The woman in question was believed to be Minaj, with her age matching that described by Robert and her video on Instagram documenting the experience also adding weight to the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

The star appeared to livestream part of her encounter with security staff at Schiphol Airport while travelling from Amsterdam to Manchester for her Pink Friday 2 Tour show.

The footage that streamed on Instagram Live shows Minaj denying carrying any drugs, with security staff at the airport telling her that she needed to go to the police station.

She responds by asking the officer if she was “under arrest”, to which the Dutch police officer replied, “yes”.

ADVERTISEMENT

A man is heard explaining to her that she “would get a lawyer at the office” and they would go “as fast as possible”.

She also kept her fans updated on X where she has more than 28 million followers.

“They said they found weed” reads one of the messages, with yet another reading “they took my luggage without consent” and “they’re trying to keep me from MANCHESTER”.

The rapper was later released with reports indicating that she will have to pay a fine that will be determined by the public prosecution service, the Dutch police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dutch police confirmed to Sky News that the US singer and rapper was released from custody just before 9pm on Saturday but she will have to pay an undisclosed fine for "illegally exporting soft drugs from the Netherlands to another country".

Dutch military police added it was prohibited to take such substances out of the Netherlands.

Shortly after her release, the singer took to social media where she thanked those who stood with her in prayer and offered an apology writing:

"Thank you to everyone who prayed for me today. May God cover you and all that is connected to you. May you be blessed beyond your imagination.

"Please please please accept my deepest & most sincere apologies."

ADVERTISEMENT

After failing to make it for the show, organizers of the event announced that the gig will be moved to a later date.

Nicki Minaj’s arrest in Netherlands & Co-op Live show in Manchester: Here is what we know
Nicki Minaj’s arrest in Netherlands & Co-op Live show in Manchester: Here is what we know Nicki Minaj’s arrest in Netherlands & Co-op Live show in Manchester: Here is what we know Pulse Live Kenya

"Tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled performance which will be announced ASAP."

"Despite Nicki's best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight's show happen, the events of today have made it impossible. We are deeply disappointed by the inconvenience this has caused." Reads a statement from promoters Live Nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the early hours of Sunday, Minaj posted a live stream on Instagram from central Manchester.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nicki Minaj’s arrest in Netherlands & Co-op Live show in Manchester: Here is what we know

Nicki Minaj’s arrest in Netherlands & Co-op Live show in Manchester: Here is what we know

Watch Femi Branch, Bimbo Akintola in trailer of upcoming anti-rape film 'Higher Crime'

Watch Femi Branch, Bimbo Akintola in trailer of upcoming anti-rape film 'Higher Crime'

These 6 Nigerian films are perfect for Africa Day

These 6 Nigerian films are perfect for Africa Day

Actor Segun Arinze says he stopped acting because he was being typecast as a bad boy

Actor Segun Arinze says he stopped acting because he was being typecast as a bad boy

Nobody deserves to win BBNaija - Reality TV star Maryanne Ahneeka

Nobody deserves to win BBNaija - Reality TV star Maryanne Ahneeka

Ayra Starr had more male listeners in the past 1 month on Spotify

Ayra Starr had more male listeners in the past 1 month on Spotify

Diddy faces 6th sexual assault allegation from former fashion student

Diddy faces 6th sexual assault allegation from former fashion student

I think globally in my approach to music - Aṣa says about her creative process

I think globally in my approach to music - Aṣa says about her creative process

AY Makun responds to claims that 'BBNaija' star Alex Unusual is 'carrying his baby'

AY Makun responds to claims that 'BBNaija' star Alex Unusual is 'carrying his baby'

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tiwa Savage does not have any male actor in mind for her next co-star.

Anyone that's hot - Tiwa Savage on an actor she would like to work with

BBNaija's Doyin does not support women being completely dependent on their husbands [The Nigerian Voice]

BBNaija's Doyin says becoming a full-time housewife is risky

She was petrified by the concept of rapture [Vanity Fair/RENELL MEDRANORENELL MEDRANO]

I needed a break - Ayo Edebiri says she left the church because of her LGBTQ friends

Tiwa Savage [instagram/Tiwasavage]

We are special and make our mark anywhere - Tiwa Savage describes Nigerians