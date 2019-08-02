Nicki Minaj is gradually heading towards becoming a wife and she plans to change her last name to soon to be husband, Kenneth Petty's name.

TMZ reports that while Nicki and Kenneth were at the marriage registry during the week, she agreed to change her name from Onika Tanya Maraj to Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty. TMZ also reports that Nicki and Kenneth might have already tied the knot in a secret wedding.

According to them, some of her friends flew into Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, where they stayed in a hotel for just two nights before leaving the city. There are also reports that they might also get married this weekend.

It would be recalled that Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty got their marriage license during the week in a bid to make their union official.

Nicki Minaj set to marry boyfriend

TMZ reports that Nicki and Kenneth Petty took a trip together to the Bev Hills Courthouse on Monday, July 29, 2019, where they both got the marriage license.

Nicki and Kenneth were trying to keep a low profile inside the courthouse as they waited in line at the window that read, "marriage licenses and ceremony appts. ONLY" ... and Kenneth paid for the license before they left.

Nicki was wearing a ball cap, but it's hard to hide that knee-length bright red 'do, TMZ reports. This is not the first time we will be reporting of Nicki Minaj and her childhood boyfriend getting a marriage license.