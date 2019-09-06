Nicki Minaj dropped a bombshell on her fans and millions of music lovers last night, when she announced that she is retiring from music to concentrate on starting a family.

The American born rapper announced this via her Twitter page on Thursday, September 5, 2019. According to her, she is doing it concentrate on having a family.

"I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄" she tweeted.

This tweet was followed by a lot of reactions on social media as fans wanted to know if she really meant it. She went on to respond to one of her fans by saying she is still around and still has much love her fans.

"I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe ♥️🙏" she tweeted.

It is no news that Nicki Minaj is already making plans to walk down the aisle with boyfriend, Kenneth Petty. The two have been making plans on getting married and have even gotten a marriage certificate.

Nicki Minaj set to marry boyfriend

TMZ reports that Nicki and Kenneth Petty took a trip together to the Bev Hills Courthouse on Monday, July 29, 2019, where they both got the marriage license.

Nicki and Kenneth were trying to keep a low profile inside the courthouse as they waited in line at the window that read, "marriage licenses and ceremony appts. ONLY" ... and Kenneth paid for the license before they left.

Nicki was wearing a ball cap, but it's hard to hide that knee-length bright red 'do, TMZ reports. This is not the first time we will be reporting of Nicki Minaj and her childhood boyfriend getting a marriage license.

In April 2019, Nicki Minaj had revealed that they had already started making plans to make their relationship official.