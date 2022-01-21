Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome 1st baby via surrogate

American singer Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra have welcomed their first child together.
The couple did not reveal the sex of their baby.
The former beauty queen and actress and her hubby took to their Instagram pages on Friday, January 21, 2022, where she announced the big news.
"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they wrote.
The couple did not, however, reveal the sex of their baby.
Priyanka and Nick started dating in early 2018. By July of that same year, Nick proposed to the actress.
They went on to wed in a lavish three-day celebration in December 2018 and went on to host four more wedding receptions.
