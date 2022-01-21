RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome 1st baby via surrogate

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The couple did not reveal the sex of their baby.

American singer Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra [Instagram/PriyankaChorpa]
American singer Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra [Instagram/PriyankaChorpa]

American singer Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra have welcomed their first child together.

Recommended articles

The former beauty queen and actress and her hubby took to their Instagram pages on Friday, January 21, 2022, where she announced the big news.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they wrote.

www.instagram.com

The couple did not, however, reveal the sex of their baby.

Priyanka and Nick started dating in early 2018. By July of that same year, Nick proposed to the actress.

They went on to wed in a lavish three-day celebration in December 2018 and went on to host four more wedding receptions.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome 1st baby via surrogate

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome 1st baby via surrogate

Adekunle Gold clashes with 'Bad Boy Deks,' who has no 'Mercy' on new single

Adekunle Gold clashes with 'Bad Boy Deks,' who has no 'Mercy' on new single

Wizkid's 'True Love' climbs American charts

Wizkid's 'True Love' climbs American charts

Reality TV star Bisola Aiyeola celebrates 36th birthday with stunning photos

Reality TV star Bisola Aiyeola celebrates 36th birthday with stunning photos

Nike to release a rumoured Afrobeats-themed pair of Jordan sneakers: Good or bad? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Nike to release a rumoured Afrobeats-themed pair of Jordan sneakers: Good or bad? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Grammy-nominated Somi drops new single from upcoming album 'Zenzile The Reimagining Of Miriam Makeba' ARRIVING IN MARCH

Grammy-nominated Somi drops new single from upcoming album 'Zenzile The Reimagining Of Miriam Makeba' ARRIVING IN MARCH

Annie Idibia drools over hubby 2Face Idibia, describes him as a god

Annie Idibia drools over hubby 2Face Idibia, describes him as a god

Binance becomes official sponsor of Nigerian Idol Season 7

Binance becomes official sponsor of Nigerian Idol Season 7

'Marriage is not a must' - Ubi Franklin tweets about the realities in marriages

'Marriage is not a must' - Ubi Franklin tweets about the realities in marriages

Trending

'Shut up your mouth' - Eedris Abdulkareem drags Charly Boy over 2004 incident with 50 Cent

Nigerian music stars Eedris Abdulkareem and Charly Boy [Instagram/AbdulkareemEedris] [Instagram/CharlyBoy]

'Dangote is the richest black man, not Kanye West' - DJ Cuppy

American rapper Kanye West, DJ Cuppy and billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote [Instagram/KanyeGoatWest] [Instagram/CuppyMusic] [Instagram/DangoteFanpage]

Comedian AY Makun and wife welcome 2nd child after 13 years

AY Makun and wife, Mabel Makun [Instagram/AYComedian]

Toyin Abraham addresses those saying she is richer than her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]