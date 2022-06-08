Nick Cannon is expecting baby No 9!

According to TMZ, Abby De La Rosa is due by October 25.

Abby De La Rosa had earlier announced via her Instagram page that she was pregnant.

"IM PREGNANT 🥰 Another set of twins?!'' she wrote.

It would be recalled that Abby De La Rosa and Cannon welcomed a set of twins in 2021.

"✨JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨ Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys," Abby wrote at that time.

Cannon shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He has a 4-year-old son Golden “Sagon” and a 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with ex Brittany Bell.

The 'Drumline' actor tragically lost his 5-month-old son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott in 2021.

Nick Cannon and Ayssa Scott Pulse Ghana

In Jan 2022, the actor revealed that he was expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi.

This was after he hosted a gender reveal party with Tiesi in California.

Cannon and Tiesi gathered together with a small group of friends and were surrounded by pink and blue balloons.

Tiesi only recently finalised her divorce from Johnny Manziel.