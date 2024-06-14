ADVERTISEMENT
Nedu Wazobia rejects Yvonne Jegede's claims that he hates women

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Recall that Yvonne called him out on Instagram.

Nedu Wazobia
Nedu Wazobia

On June 13, 2024, the media personality posted a video to his Instagram addressing the backlash he had received over comments on his show The Honest Bunch Podcast. After being called 'small-minded' and toxic by the actress, Nedu debunked the claim that he hates women.

He said, "In the past episodes, I may have said some things that may have riled up some people and made you think that I hate women. I don't hate women, I don't. My manager is a woman, I've got 3 beautiful daughters and pretty much everyone around me is a woman so I don't know where that thinking is coming from."

Nedu emphasised that the essence of his podcast is for the guests to feel free enough to be honest and transparent.

He added, "I hear some of the conversations you people have, I don't hate women. If you're watching my podcast, please watch with an open mind and understand that you are watching a podcast called The Honest Bunch that would be as honest as possible no matter how uncomfortable the truth may be. The truth needs to be said."

This comes after the dispute between him and Jegede following her appearance on the show where the actress defended Yul Edochie's choice to embrace polygamy and take a second wife. After the backlash, she promptly apologised to Edochie's ex-wife, May, for trivialising her pain.

After that, Nedu posted a shady message on Instagram saying, "If you talk, use your chest to stand by your words. Still, Number 1." Jegede then called him out on Instagram in a lengthy post that same day.

