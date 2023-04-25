The sports category has moved to a new website.
Nedu claims many female realtors advertise houses seductively

Babatunde Lawal

Nedu's podcast has a history of seemingly making women the subject of its discussions.

On Air personality Nedu [Instagram/NeduWazobia]
On Air personality Nedu [Instagram/NeduWazobia]

Nedu lamented that instead of using persuasive techniques, some female realtors resort to seductive methods. He further revealed that, as a result of these alluring advertisements, some men would send private messages to the female realtors for interior purposes.

Nedu said, "All the realtors, God bless you. I see plenty of you selling houses on social media. E be like say na Tunde Ednut post one. Na so the girl first start, 'Hi, my name is Shalewa. Siting here is a six-bedroom mansion on a 482,000 square meters.

For you to know, see the main thing wey dem dey sell, watch: 'Sitting here is a 482,000 square meters. It has seven bedrooms, two cinemas, five kitchens. Now, let's go in let me show you the building.' Na time you go come see proper wetin dem dey sell [stands up and demonstrate]. They go come turn, 'let's go in' [catwalks].My brother, them no born your father well, you go enter her DM 'Can I get a plot'."

As Nedu shares his views on female realtors' advertising techniques, it's worth mentioning that he has faced criticism from the media for his recent focus on berating women on his podcast. While Nedu's concerns may valid, it's important to approach such topics with sensitivity and fairness.

Babatunde Lawal

