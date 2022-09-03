'I listened too much to outsiders' - Ned Nwoko’s 5th wife Laila apologises to him

"This is to my entire Ned Nwoko family. I have realised that I made mistakes that are not intentional. I listened too much to outsiders and I have decided to apologise to my husband and other members of the family. I want peace and progress in the family,'' she wrote.

Laila's post is coming almost a year after she announced that her marriage to the billionaire was over.

"Hello, guys I want to say that no one has the right to talk about my marriage, please. Stop talking about people's lives and I have divorced and already and nothing between him and me," she wrote.

A few weeks after Laila announced their separation, the billionaire released a statement on social media where he gave a detailed account of how the marriage crashed.

He, however, began by dispelling the rumours that his marriage to Laila ended because of the influence of a local aphrodisiac called “Kayamata”, sold by one Hauwa Saidu Mohammed also known as Jaruma.

The former federal lawmaker wondered why people patronised the aphrodisiac from Jaruma when the same product could not save her marriage.

He alleged that the popular aphrodisiac seller's marriage didn't last past one year.

He went on to narrate what led to the collapse of his marriage to Laila.

According to the Delta State-born politician, trouble started after Laila visited London with her kids on vacation.

During the trip, the mother of three allegedly abandoned her kids in the hotel and went clubbing, where she contracted the dreaded coronavirus.

According to the statement released, Laila and the yet-to-be-identified man got into a fight and the police were invited.

She went on to get cosmetic surgery without his approval while in the United Kingdom.

Nwoko said he decided to release a statement to clear the air because Laila has continued to play the victim.