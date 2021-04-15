NDLEA grants rapper CDQ bail, says he is under investigation for possession of banned substances

According to Punch, the rapper was arrested on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at his Lekki residence following an intelligence report which the agency caught wind of.

In an interview with Punch, NDLEA’s Director, Media, and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed his arrest, saying the case was still being investigated as some substance known as ‘loud’ a cannabis variant was found in the rapper’s house.

“Yes, CDQ was arrested in his house at Lekki for being in possession of cannabis. He was arrested based on intelligence. As of last night, he was granted administrative bail, but he is expected back into custody today because it is an ongoing investigation," he said.

"Some substances were found and he mentioned some names of some other big artists. So, it is an ongoing investigation. The outcome of the investigation would determine what would happen."

"There are cases whereby the investigation shows some sufficient infractions, and then the case will go to court. There are other cases whereby if the quantity is insignificant, we will bring him in for counselling and possible rehabilitation. Those are likely scenarios that will happen.”

On Friday night, the rapper took to his Instagram page where he gave a hint about his predicament with the law enforcement agency.