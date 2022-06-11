'Emmanuel told me he was single' - Natukunda Precious breaks silence over Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

According to the Ugandan, they only met last year and Emmanuel told her that he was a single pringle.

"Emmanuel and I are just friends. He met me in Dubai where all this happened. I never knew he was in a relationship. He told me he was single," she explained.

"You guys should stop attacking me and keep me out of these. I have a boyfriend. You guys should go and attack Emma because I never wanted any of these."

Precious' statement is coming barely 24 hours after Liquorose dropped the bombshell on how their relationship crashed during their trip to Dubai.

Liquorose said she walked in on her estranged boo, Emmanuel and a masked woman in his hotel room in Dubai.

After waiting fifteen minutes to be let into his room, Liquorose revealed Emmanuel did not attempt to explain his compromising situation.

Emmanuel shared that contrary to Liquorose’s claim, he was asleep when she began knocking on his hotel room door.

It took a while to open the door because he did not know how she would have reacted to the situation and he didn’t try to explain.

Liquorose and Emmanuel finally revealed that they are no longer together and won't remain friends.

The reality TV stars were housemates from the sixth season of the reality TV show.