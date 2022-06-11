RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Emmanuel told me he was single' - Natukunda Precious breaks silence over Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Liquorose, Precious Natukunda and Emmanuel [Instagram/Liquorose] [Instagram/ShawtyPrecious] [Instagram/EmmanuelUmohFanPage]
Liquorose, Precious Natukunda and Emmanuel [Instagram/Liquorose] [Instagram/ShawtyPrecious] [Instagram/EmmanuelUmohFanPage]

Precious took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 11, 2022, where she gave her side of the story.

Recommended articles

According to the Ugandan, they only met last year and Emmanuel told her that he was a single pringle.

Natukunda Precious breaks silence over Liquorose and Emmanuel's split
Natukunda Precious breaks silence over Liquorose and Emmanuel's split Pulse Nigeria

"Emmanuel and I are just friends. He met me in Dubai where all this happened. I never knew he was in a relationship. He told me he was single," she explained.

"You guys should stop attacking me and keep me out of these. I have a boyfriend. You guys should go and attack Emma because I never wanted any of these."

Precious' statement is coming barely 24 hours after Liquorose dropped the bombshell on how their relationship crashed during their trip to Dubai.

Liquorose said she walked in on her estranged boo, Emmanuel and a masked woman in his hotel room in Dubai.

After waiting fifteen minutes to be let into his room, Liquorose revealed Emmanuel did not attempt to explain his compromising situation.

Emmanuel shared that contrary to Liquorose’s claim, he was asleep when she began knocking on his hotel room door.

It took a while to open the door because he did not know how she would have reacted to the situation and he didn’t try to explain.

Liquorose and Emmanuel finally revealed that they are no longer together and won't remain friends.

The reality TV stars were housemates from the sixth season of the reality TV show.

They were seen as one of the lovebirds of the season and their shippers gave an alias EmmaRose.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija: 10 photos of Natukunda Precious the lady reportedly behind Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

BBNaija: 10 photos of Natukunda Precious the lady reportedly behind Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

'Emmanuel told me he was single' - Natukunda Precious breaks silence over Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

'Emmanuel told me he was single' - Natukunda Precious breaks silence over Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

TuneCore announces new unlimited release pricing plans to fuel constant music creation

TuneCore announces new unlimited release pricing plans to fuel constant music creation

Adekunle Gold previews unreleased single while performing in Canada

Adekunle Gold previews unreleased single while performing in Canada

Introducing OD: The new kid on the block asking for mercy

Introducing OD: The new kid on the block asking for mercy

10 Songs that best describe the APC and PDP primaries [Pulse List]

10 Songs that best describe the APC and PDP primaries [Pulse List]

Future Sounds Vol.11 featuring Beekay, Ladé , Ugoccie, Badsome, Siki, and more

Future Sounds Vol.11 featuring Beekay, Ladé , Ugoccie, Badsome, Siki, and more

Nobody changed the direction of music like I did Blaqbones insists he dropped the best album of 2021

"Nobody changed the direction of music like I did" Blaqbones insists he dropped the best album of 2021

Chris Brown teases new single featuring Wizkid

Chris Brown teases new single featuring Wizkid

Trending

BBNaija's Pere's accuser threatens to release his tape with 1st lady of Kogi State

Reality TV star Pere Egbi and the first lady of Kogi State Rashida Bello [Instagram/PereEgbiOfficial] [Instagram/RashidaYahyaBello]

Tonto Dikeh replies Reno Omokri after he likened her to Bola Tinubu

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and former presidential aide Reno Omokri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/RenoOmokri]

Nick Cannon's baby mama Abby De La Rosa is pregnant after welcoming twins almost a year ago

American actor Nick Cannon and girlfriend Abby De La Rosa [Instagram/Abby De La Rosa]

Michael Aboh of Zule Zoo is dead

Michael Aboh of Zule Zoo [Instagram/NaijaPremiumGist]